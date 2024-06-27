Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.84. 5,774,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 24,022,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 3,667,681 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 58.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 2,571,647 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 51.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 885,217 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth about $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.