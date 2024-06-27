SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,108,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,480,898 shares.The stock last traded at $25.25 and had previously closed at $25.25.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

