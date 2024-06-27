Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 262,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 208,886 shares.The stock last traded at $17.33 and had previously closed at $16.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 152.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

