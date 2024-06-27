Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 150,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 83,796 shares.The stock last traded at $54.03 and had previously closed at $53.82.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 43,036 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,406,000.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

