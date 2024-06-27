Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 150,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 83,796 shares.The stock last traded at $54.03 and had previously closed at $53.82.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
