Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.48

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 46282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryerson

Ryerson Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $685.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ryerson by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ryerson by 2,177.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.