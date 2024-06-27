Riverview Trust Co Invests $26,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2,281.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,592 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROST opened at $148.74 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.30 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

