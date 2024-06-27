Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading 18.8% Higher

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) traded up 18.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 924,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 279,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Up 37.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £7.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

