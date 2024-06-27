Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading 18.8% Higher

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) traded up 18.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 924,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 279,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Up 37.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £7.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.59.
About Mercantile Ports & Logistics
Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mercantile Ports & Logistics
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.