Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $212.31

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $212.31, but opened at $217.00. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $218.72, with a volume of 1,626,770 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.66. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,021 shares of company stock worth $78,461,322 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.