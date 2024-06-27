Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:ACGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the previous session’s volume of 4,953 shares.The stock last traded at $34.19 and had previously closed at $34.36.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $729.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.