Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the previous session’s volume of 4,953 shares.The stock last traded at $34.19 and had previously closed at $34.36.
Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $729.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Capital Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.