Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the previous session’s volume of 4,953 shares.The stock last traded at $34.19 and had previously closed at $34.36.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $729.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

