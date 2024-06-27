Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 208,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

