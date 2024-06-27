2,086 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 24.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,901 shares of company stock worth $5,834,807 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AGO opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

