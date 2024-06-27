Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Price Performance

Shares of ITOCHU stock opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. ITOCHU Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $97.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74.

ITOCHU Profile

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

