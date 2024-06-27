BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

BAESY stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Profile

(Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.