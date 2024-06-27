Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $156.56 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.16. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

