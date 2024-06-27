Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $249.74 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.82 and a 200-day moving average of $266.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

