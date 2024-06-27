Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

