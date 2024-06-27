Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $30,800,511.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,616,136 shares in the company, valued at $110,687,644,325.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $30,800,511.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,616,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,687,644,325.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,512,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,228,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $176.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

