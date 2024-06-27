Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $536,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $33.15 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

