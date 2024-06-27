iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 347,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 185,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.34 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.