Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

