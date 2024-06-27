GAMMA Investing LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

