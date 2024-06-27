Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $9,636,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

