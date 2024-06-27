Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DG opened at $128.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.99. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

