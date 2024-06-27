Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $566,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after buying an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694,340 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,107,000 after purchasing an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,959,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after buying an additional 1,915,733 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

