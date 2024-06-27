Riverview Trust Co Buys New Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $46.36 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

