Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $218,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Stock Down 0.5 %

DVA stock opened at $142.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.