Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $347,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $56.90 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

