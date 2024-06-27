Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Ares Management stock opened at $135.48 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $91.81 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 33,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,471,519.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,471,519.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,612,693 shares of company stock worth $218,186,465. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Get Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.