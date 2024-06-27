The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.