ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance
ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $406.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76.
About ProShares Ultra Dow30
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Dow30
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is a Dividend King?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.