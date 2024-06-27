Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80,437.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,983,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 119,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.