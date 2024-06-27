Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 183,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

