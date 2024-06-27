Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:USB opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

