Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 867 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Argus reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $56.97 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

