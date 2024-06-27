Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $136.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

