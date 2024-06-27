NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Decreased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $130.87. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

