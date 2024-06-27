Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after buying an additional 1,170,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after buying an additional 937,988 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 270,509 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 241,369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $56.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

