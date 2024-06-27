William Monroe Purchases 152,639 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe bought 152,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $222,852.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,152,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,852.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, William Monroe acquired 25,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, William Monroe purchased 765,488 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,232,435.68.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

NINE stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,471,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 864,455 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth $3,235,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth $288,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

