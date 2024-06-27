Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Acquires $194,472.96 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $194,472.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,429,891 shares in the company, valued at $48,292,865.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,400 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,312.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,704 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $133,041.84.

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,598 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,452.40.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,357 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $450,319.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 669 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,730.45.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,714 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,593.32.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,590.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,508.20.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQL stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 106,539 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.