Donna K. Flynn Sells 13,310 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.2 %

SCS stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

