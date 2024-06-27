David P. Sweitzer Sells 19,841 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Quest Resource Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 453.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

