iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 285,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 416,213 shares.The stock last traded at $104.66 and had previously closed at $104.65.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,512,000 after buying an additional 253,771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,590,000 after buying an additional 130,803 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 86,813 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,496,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,133,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.