Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $18.52

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $18.14. Li Auto shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 399,366 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Li Auto Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

