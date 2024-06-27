Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,678,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 13,688,482 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. Analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

