Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Down to $319.52

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $319.52, but opened at $311.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $309.58, with a volume of 1,091 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.90 and its 200 day moving average is $308.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

