Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 1,181 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $262,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 67,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $452.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.52. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $453.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.