ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 528 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,599 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 67,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $452.16 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $453.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.37 and a 200 day moving average of $408.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.