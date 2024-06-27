Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.08

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 54793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -333.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,558,000 after acquiring an additional 424,564 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,498,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 285,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 835,248 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 175,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

