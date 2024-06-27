AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

