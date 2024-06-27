Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $55,039,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,147,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 540,379 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 369,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 302,112 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

